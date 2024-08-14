Seahawks re-sign LB Easton Gibbs

In advance of their joint practices with the Titans, the Seahawks have shuffled their roster.

Seattle announced on Wednesday that the club has re-signed rookie linebacker Easton Gibbs.

Gibbs initially joined the Seahawks in the spring as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming. He was a first-team All-Mountain West honoree in his last two collegiate seasons.

The Seahawks previously waived him on July 31.

As a corresponding move, Seattle has waived defensive lineman Nathan Pickering with an injury designation.