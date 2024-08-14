 Skip navigation
Seahawks re-sign LB Easton Gibbs

  
August 14, 2024

In advance of their joint practices with the Titans, the Seahawks have shuffled their roster.

Seattle announced on Wednesday that the club has re-signed rookie linebacker Easton Gibbs.

Gibbs initially joined the Seahawks in the spring as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming. He was a first-team All-Mountain West honoree in his last two collegiate seasons.

The Seahawks previously waived him on July 31.

As a corresponding move, Seattle has waived defensive lineman Nathan Pickering with an injury designation.