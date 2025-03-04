 Skip navigation
Seahawks release George Fant, Rayshawn Jenkins, Dre’Mont Jones, Roy Robertson-Harris

  
Published March 4, 2025 02:27 PM

The Seahawks have moved on from four veteran players.

Seattle announced on Tuesday that the club has released offensive tackle George Fant, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones, and defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris.

Jones appeared in all 17 games for Seattle last year with seven starts. He finished the season with 4.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits.

Jenkins appeared in 13 games with nine starts for Seattle, registering 53 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

Seattle acquired Robertson-Harris in October of last season. He appeared in 11 games for the club, recording 13 total tackles with one TFL and a QB hit.

Fant, who returned to Seattle last offseason, played just two games for Seattle last year.

The moves will save the Seahawks roughly $27 million against the cap in 2025.