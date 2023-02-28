 Skip navigation
Seahawks remain optimistic they will sign Geno Smith to long-term deal

  
Published February 28, 2023 05:33 PM
February 28, 2023 12:59 PM
Seahawks General Manager John Schneider expressed optimism at getting Geno Smith signed to a long-term deal. Schneider characterized talks between the sides as “positive,” but he isn’t willing to guarantee it.

“All these negotiations, some go a little bit faster than others,” Schneider said. “Usually when you’re talking about larger numbers, they take a little bit more time. Obviously much more complex than different sports with guaranteed contracts. So there’s a lot more that goes into these contracts.”

Smith earned $7 million on a one-year deal in 2022. He will get more this season, having earned Pro Bowl honors and comeback player of the year.

The franchise tag deadline is March 7, and that would cost $32.4 million on a one-year contract. Schneider noted the tag is “a tool” when asked whether the Seahawks could use it on Smith.

“We’re working it; the back and forth is all ongoing,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team website. “How’s it going? I think it’s going to go the right direction. We’ve got to get it done .”

But will they by the start of free agency March 15?

“We’re talking intimately about all the stuff that’s going on. Everything’s going well,” Carroll said. “So that’s why, ‘How’s it going?’ It’s going well. But it hasn’t happened yet and there’s still some distance in there, so we’ve got to work it out.”