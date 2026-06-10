Seahawks schedule 10 open training camp practices

Offseason programs are coming to an end around the league and teams have started to reveal their plans for training camp this summer.

The Seahawks announced their schedule of open practice sessions on Wednesday. The team is planning to welcome visitors to 10 of their practices in July and August.

Nine of those practices will be at the team’s facility and the other one will be held at Lumen Field on August 8.

The other open practice sessions will be on July 25-26, July 28, July 31, August 1, August 4-5, August 7 and August 13. The practices on July 28 and August 7 will be exclusively for the team’s season ticket holders.