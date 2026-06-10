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NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
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Seahawks schedule 10 open training camp practices

  
Published June 10, 2026 02:59 PM

Offseason programs are coming to an end around the league and teams have started to reveal their plans for training camp this summer.

The Seahawks announced their schedule of open practice sessions on Wednesday. The team is planning to welcome visitors to 10 of their practices in July and August.

Nine of those practices will be at the team’s facility and the other one will be held at Lumen Field on August 8.

The other open practice sessions will be on July 25-26, July 28, July 31, August 1, August 4-5, August 7 and August 13. The practices on July 28 and August 7 will be exclusively for the team’s season ticket holders.