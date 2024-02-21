Seahawks set to hire Mack Brown, Nick Perry as assistant coaches

The Seahawks are hiring Jets offensive assistant Mack Brown as their tight ends coach, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown spent the past five seasons with the Jets. He was a defensive assistant for two seasons before becoming an offensive assistant. He worked with the linebackers for two years and the receivers three years.

Brown also worked with the Jets’ tight ends in 2023.

Before joining the Jets, Brown was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Missouri State.

The Seahawks also are hiring Nick Perry for a job on their defensive staff, Matt Zenitz of 247sports reports.

Perry spent the past three seasons with the Falcons, first as an assistant defensive backs coach (2021-22) and then as assistant receivers coach (2023).

He began his coaching career at his alma mater, spending four seasons at Alabama.