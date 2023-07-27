Seahawks sign Ben Burr-Kirven

The Seahawks have brought back one of their former players for some depth at linebacker.

Seattle has signed Ben Burr-Kirven, the team announced on Thursday.

Burr-Kirven has not played since the 2021 preseason, when he suffered a torn ACL that also involved nerve damage. He spent 2021 on injured reserve and 2022 on the physically unable to perform list. He was subsequently released in March.

But now the Seahawks have brought him in for a comeback.

A fifth-round pick of the 2019 draft, Burr-Kirven appeared in all 16 games in each of his first two seasons, mainly playing special teams. He was on the field for 67 percent of the unit’s snaps in 2019 and 65 percent of the snaps in 2020.