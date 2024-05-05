 Skip navigation
Seahawks sign Buddha Jones after minicamp tryout

  
May 5, 2024

Defensive tackle Buddha Jones took part in the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and the team saw enough to keep him around for a longer stretch.

The Seahawks announced on Sunday that they have signed Jones. The move brings their roster to capacity, so any other additions from the tryout pool would have to come with corresponding cuts.

Jones played at Troy for the last three seasons after opening his time in college at Kent State. Jones had 57 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries in 28 games over the last two years.

The Seahawks drafted Byron Murphy II in the first round and have Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Johnathan Hankins, Dre’Mont Jones, Mike Morris, Cameron Young, and Myles Adams on the defensive line as well.