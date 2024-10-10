Seahawks sign CB Artie Burns to 53-man roster, activate DT Cameron Young

The Seahawks have made several moves before Thursday’s game against the 49ers.

Seattle has signed cornerback Artie Burns to the 53-man roster off of its practice squad. Cornerback Riq Woolen is out with an ankle injury.

The team also activated defensive tackle Cameron Young to the 53-man roster off of the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

As one corresponding move, the Seahawks placed outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu on injured reserve. That move was expected after Nwosu suffered a thigh injury during Sunday’s loss to the Giants. He previously had been sidelined by a knee injury suffered in the preseason.

Seattle also waived McClendon Curtis.

The Seahawks elevated outside linebacker Jamie Sheriff and safety Ty Okada from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday.