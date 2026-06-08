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Seahawks sign OT Bobby Hart

  
Published June 8, 2026 06:00 PM

The Seahawks added some experienced depth to their offensive line on Monday.

The team announced the signing of tackle Bobby Hart to their 90-man roster. Wide receiver Levi Wentz was waived in a corresponding move.

Hart spent the 2025 season with the Chargers and started in eight of his 10 appearances. Hart previously started 45 games for the Bengals and 21 games for the Giants during a career that has also featured stops in Tennessee and Buffalo.

The Seahawks also have Josh Jones and Amari Kight behind starting tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas.

Wentz signed with Seattle after going undrafted out of Kansas in April.