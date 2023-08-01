 Skip navigation
Seahawks sign OT Liam Ryan

  
Published July 31, 2023 08:02 PM

The Seahawks weren’t done maneuvering on Monday after announcing the signing of running back SaRodorick Thompson and the release of safety Morell Osling and linebacker Cam Bright. They announced the signing of offensive tackle Liam Ryan after practice.

Ryan initially signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last year.

He played at Washington State with Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas and started 42 consecutive games for the Cougars, including 29 at left tackle.

Ryan spent some time on the team’s practice squad last year.