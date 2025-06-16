 Skip navigation
Seahawks sign OT Luke Felix-Fualalo

  
Published June 16, 2025 03:17 PM

The Seahawks have added an offensive lineman.

Seattle announced on Monday that the club has signed offensive tackle Luke Felix-Fualalo.

Felix-Fualalo went undrafted out of Hawaii this spring. He participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

A native of Brisbane, Australia, Felix-Fualalo played his high school ball in Southern California before beginning his collegiate career at Utah. He transferred to Hawaii in 2022 and became a starter in 2023. He was limited by injury to just four games in 2024.

Seattle did not make a corresponding move as the club had an open roster spot.