Seahawks sign WR River Cracraft, re-sign LB Josh Ross

The Seahawks signed free agent wide receiver River Cracraft on Friday, the team announced.

Cracraft spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins. In 2024, he went on injured reserve Aug. 27 with a shoulder injury but returned to play eight games and caught seven passes for 66 yards.

He played 120 offensive snaps and 23 on special teams last season.

Cracraft, who played collegiately at Washington State, began his NFL career on Denver’s practice squad in 2017. He made his regular-season debut for the Broncos in 2018, appearing in eight games with one catch for 44 yards.

Cracraft also spent two seasons with the 49ers, and over seven seasons, he has appeared in 53 games with two starts. He has 32 catches for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

The Seahawks also announced the re-signing of linebacker Josh Ross.

Ross, who the Seahawks claimed off waivers from Baltimore last season, appeared in 10 games for Seattle in 2024. He played 67 percent of the team’s special teams snaps and recorded four tackles.

Ross went undrafted out of Michigan in 2022 and signed with the Ravens. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was the defensive coordinator at Michigan in 2021 and the defensive coordinator of the Ravens in 2022-23.