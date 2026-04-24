Seahawks take RB Jadarian Price with final pick of first round

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said this week that it was no secret that he wanted to trade down on Thursday night, but it takes two to tango and Schneider couldn’t find a dance partner.

That left the Seahawks to make the 32nd and final pick of the first round. They used it to take former Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price.

Price became the second Notre Dame running back to go in the first round. The Cardinals selected Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick and they were the only two running backs selected on Thursday night.

Price ran 113 times for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and he also returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns. He joins a team that lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker as a free agent and has Zach Charbonnet coming off of a torn ACL, so Price could find himself in an even more prominent role than he played while sharing the backfield with Love in South Bend.