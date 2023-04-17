Seahawks the favorites to draft Jalen Carter

The Seahawks appear to be the team most likely to draft Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Seattle’s odds to take Carter are +200 at DraftKings, making the Seahawks the favorites to draft him. The Bears and Lions are next, both at +380, followed by the Eagles at +600 and Raiders at +700.

Peter King writes in today’s Football Morning in America that many team officials think the Seahawks will take Carter with the fifth overall pick.

No one disputes Carter’s talent, but there have been off-field issues, most notably his involvement in a car crash that left one of his teammates and a Georgia football staffer dead. Carter pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with that incident.

Carter and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, remain confident that he will be a Top 10 pick . Carter has declined to visit with teams drafting outside the Top 10.