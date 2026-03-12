Seahawks to re-sign FB Brady Russell to two-year deal

The Seahawks are keeping their fullback.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Brady Russell has agreed to a two-year deal to re-sign with Seattle.

Russell, 27, has been with Seattle since 2023, winning Super Bowl LX with the club in February.

He appeared in all 17 games this season, becoming one of the club’s special teams aces by playing 87 percent of the snaps on the unit. He was on the field for six percent of offensive snaps.

Russell totaled 14 tackles in 2025 with one fumble recovery.