nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Seahawks waive S Jerrick Reed to add WR Rashid Shaheed to roster

  
Published November 5, 2025 03:20 PM

The Seahawks have made a move to officially add receiver Rashid Shaheed to their roster.

Seattle announced the club has waived safety Jerrick Reed.

Reed, a sixth-round pick in 2023, has bounced between Seattle’s practice squad and 53-man roster this season. He has appeared in four games, recording four total tackles in 13 defensive snaps and 62 special teams snaps.

He has appeared in 19 career games.

Shaheed was acquired from the Saints before Tuesday’s trading deadline. He has caught 44 passes for 499 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2025.

Additionally, Seattle has signed receiver Mac Dalena to its practice squad.