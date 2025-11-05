Seahawks waive S Jerrick Reed to add WR Rashid Shaheed to roster

The Seahawks have made a move to officially add receiver Rashid Shaheed to their roster.

Seattle announced the club has waived safety Jerrick Reed.

Reed, a sixth-round pick in 2023, has bounced between Seattle’s practice squad and 53-man roster this season. He has appeared in four games, recording four total tackles in 13 defensive snaps and 62 special teams snaps.

He has appeared in 19 career games.

Shaheed was acquired from the Saints before Tuesday’s trading deadline. He has caught 44 passes for 499 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2025.

Additionally, Seattle has signed receiver Mac Dalena to its practice squad.