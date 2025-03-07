Seahawks were “very disappointed” the D.K. Metcalf news landed on Tyler Lockett’s day

Wednesday was supposed to be Tyler Lockett Day in Seattle. It instead became D.K. Metcalf Could Be Traded Day.

And the Seahawks weren’t thrilled about it.

G.M. John Schneider told Seattle Sports 710 on Thursday that they weren’t thrilled the Metcalf news overpowered the end of Lockett’s 10-year run in Seattle.

“Probably not intentional, but very disappointed in the timing,” Schneider said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “We wanted this to be a very special day. We wanted it to be Tyler Lockett Day. . . . I felt bad for Tyler. The TV’s all about D.K. instead of Tyler Lockett. It kind of correlates with his whole career. This guy is one of the most underrated wide receivers in NFL history.”

In his rookie year of 2015, Lockett was a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro — as a returner. He later had four straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and he finished his stint in Seattle with 661 catches for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns.

As Schneider said, Lockett was underrated. He didn’t try to bring attention to himself. He went about his job quietly and consistently. Folks like that don’t get the notice they deserve, because there’s always someone flapping their arms and tooting their own horn to take the focus away from the people who become the backbone of an organization.

Like Lockett was in Seattle, for a decade.