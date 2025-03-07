 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks were “very disappointed” the D.K. Metcalf news landed on Tyler Lockett’s day

  
Published March 6, 2025 11:15 PM

Wednesday was supposed to be Tyler Lockett Day in Seattle. It instead became D.K. Metcalf Could Be Traded Day.

And the Seahawks weren’t thrilled about it.

G.M. John Schneider told Seattle Sports 710 on Thursday that they weren’t thrilled the Metcalf news overpowered the end of Lockett’s 10-year run in Seattle.

“Probably not intentional, but very disappointed in the timing,” Schneider said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “We wanted this to be a very special day. We wanted it to be Tyler Lockett Day. . . . I felt bad for Tyler. The TV’s all about D.K. instead of Tyler Lockett. It kind of correlates with his whole career. This guy is one of the most underrated wide receivers in NFL history.”

In his rookie year of 2015, Lockett was a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro — as a returner. He later had four straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and he finished his stint in Seattle with 661 catches for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns.

As Schneider said, Lockett was underrated. He didn’t try to bring attention to himself. He went about his job quietly and consistently. Folks like that don’t get the notice they deserve, because there’s always someone flapping their arms and tooting their own horn to take the focus away from the people who become the backbone of an organization.

Like Lockett was in Seattle, for a decade.