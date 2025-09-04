 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay 'where my feet are'
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn't need to be 'superhuman'

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Seahawks will have undercover officers dressed as opposing fans to look for troublemakers

  
Published September 4, 2025 04:11 PM

The Seahawks are attempting to make Lumen Field more friendly for both their fans and fans of the opposing team.

The Seahawks announced Thursday they will have undercover police officers dressed as opposing fans in an attempt to prevent supporters from breaking the team’s code of conduct at home games.

Officers will be looking for behavior that is unruly, disruptive or illegal in nature, over-intoxication, offensive language or obscene gestures, verbal or physical harassment of other fans and unauthorized entry into restricted areas among other things.

The Seahawks will open the season at home against the 49ers, who are expected to have a large contingent of fans at Sunday’s game.