Seahawks will have undercover officers dressed as opposing fans to look for troublemakers

The Seahawks are attempting to make Lumen Field more friendly for both their fans and fans of the opposing team.

The Seahawks announced Thursday they will have undercover police officers dressed as opposing fans in an attempt to prevent supporters from breaking the team’s code of conduct at home games.

Officers will be looking for behavior that is unruly, disruptive or illegal in nature, over-intoxication, offensive language or obscene gestures, verbal or physical harassment of other fans and unauthorized entry into restricted areas among other things.

The Seahawks will open the season at home against the 49ers, who are expected to have a large contingent of fans at Sunday’s game.