Seahawks will put starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson on waivers

Seahawks middle linebacker Tyrel Dodson has started all nine games this season, but his next game will be for someone else.

The Seahawks plan to release Dodson, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

That means Dodson will go on waivers and any team can claim him and have him for about $1.1 million for the rest of the season. If Dodson had been cut a week ago he would have been free to sign with any team he wanted, but now that the NFL trade deadline has passed, every player who is released goes on waivers.

Given that Dodson is a starter this year and also started 10 games for the Bills last year, it seems likely that some team will claim him. If more than one team claims him he’ll go to the team with the worse record, as the waiver priority order works like the draft order, with the worst team having the highest priority.

The Seahawks recently traded for Ernest Jones, who will take over for Dodson as the starting middle linebacker. Dodson had been expected to start at weakside linebacker after Jones’ arrival, but that job will now go to either Tyrice Knight or Drake Thomas.