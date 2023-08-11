 Skip navigation
Seahawks WR Cade Johnson transported to hospital for evaluation of head, neck injuries

  
Published August 11, 2023 12:10 AM

Seahawks receiver Cade Johnson did not require medical attention on the field during Thursday’s preseason game, but he left the sideline immobilized on a stretcher.

The Seahawks announced Johnson was transported to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation of head and neck injuries “out or precaution.” The team called his condition stable.

Johnson spent several minutes in the sideline medical tent late in the first half, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN, before the Seahawks’ orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Ed Khalfayan, ran out to request a backboard from a medical attendant.

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett and receivers coach Sanjay Lal visited with Johnson in the tent before Lockett and tight end Noah Fant walked alongside the stretcher as Johnson was taken toward the ambulance that would transport him to the hospital.

Johnson had one carry for 2 yards and twice was targeted on passes but had no catches.

Johnson signed with Seattle as an undrafted rookie out of South Dakota State in 2021. He played three games last season, the first of his career.