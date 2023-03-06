 Skip navigation
Sean Chandler suspended two games for violation of NFL’s PED policy

  
Published March 6, 2023 10:53 AM
March 6, 2023 01:07 PM
Connor Rogers joins Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms for a deep dive on the top QBs of the 2023 NFL Draft, from Bryce Young's size questions to Anthony Richardson's develop to whether C.J. Stroud is the safest choice.

The NFL announced it has suspended Panthers safety Sean Chandler for the first two games of the 2023 season. Chandler violated the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

He is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

Chandler is scheduled to become a free agent next week.

He played all 17 games in 2022 as a core special teams player, seeing action on 320 snaps. Chandler also played 74 defensive snaps.

His only seven career starts came in 2021 with the Panthers.

Chandler spent his first three seasons with the Giants.