Sean Chandler suspended two games for violation of NFL’s PED policy

The NFL announced it has suspended Panthers safety Sean Chandler for the first two games of the 2023 season. Chandler violated the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

He is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

Chandler is scheduled to become a free agent next week.

He played all 17 games in 2022 as a core special teams player, seeing action on 320 snaps. Chandler also played 74 defensive snaps.

His only seven career starts came in 2021 with the Panthers.

Chandler spent his first three seasons with the Giants.