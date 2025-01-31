Sean McDermott: I told team we wouldn’t get calls, but you have to play above it

After the Texans lost to the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs, their head coach DeMeco Ryans and players from the team made comments about having to play against both the Chiefs and the officials.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott had something similar to say when he spoke to reporters at an end of season press conference on Thursday. Their AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs featured a much-discussed ruling that quarterback Josh Allen was short of a first down on a fourth-down sneak and McDermott was asked a question about being on the “short end of the stick” multiple times during the 32-29 loss.

“We went into the game and one of my messages to the team, and this happens from time to time, is you’re going to have to — you’re not going to get calls,” McDermott said. “We’re not going to get calls. And I think just when you prepare a team, you prepare them ahead of time, mentally, for this is the way it’s going down. And you live with that. That’s not the reason why we lost. You start looking at that, you lose sight of all the things, all the adjustments you can make as a team, or as a person, coach, player, what have you to improve who we are and how we do things. So, there’s going to be some of that, and you have to be able to be above that and play above that.”

The Bills had the ball down three late in the fourth quarter, which speaks to McDermott’s message that the team has to control the things in their power if they want to get the wins that have eluded them in recent seasons.