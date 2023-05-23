Sean McDermott: Josh Allen has a new sense of focus, determination

As OTAs get going across the league this week, Bills head coach Sean McDermott had some encouraging words on quarterback Josh Allen.

In his Tuesday press conference, McDermott was asked how he’s seen Allen work to elevate his play during the offseason.

“I just think Josh taking his game to another level really means being a great decision-maker,” McDermott said. “We’ve talked about before this offseason — and it’s been talked about — adjusting his style of play enough to keep himself healthy and to play smarter at times as well.

“And then I just think the overall approach to the game, I’ve seen a different Josh this offseason. Not that it was bad before, but he’s got a new sense of focus , I would say, and determination — which is good.”

The Bills have won the AFC East in each of the last three seasons. But after losing in the conference championship game in 2020, the club fell in the divisional round in 2021 and 2022.

McDermott said he didn’t want to go into examples of how he’s seen Allen step up, saying it’s still early.

“We’ll see today in terms of what carries over onto the field specifically,” McDermott said. “But I just think, again, his involvement in the offense, his feedback, his communication — it’s always been there. But I think even more involved approach in the offense and his dealings with coach [Ken] Dorsey and their communication and everything. So, I think that can only be good for the situation.”

Allen finished third in MVP voting last season after completing 63.3 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 762 yards with seven TDs, but he did fumble 13 times with five lost.

In the postseason, Allen completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 616 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He rushed for 46 yards with a touchdown and had three fumbles, with one lost.