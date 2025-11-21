Sean McDermott: Josh Allen takes too many hits, we’ve got to figure that out

Bills head coach Sean McDermott is not happy with how many hits his MVP quarterback took in Thursday night’s loss to the Texans.

McDermott said the offense needs to get better at keeping Josh Allen from getting hit, or else they’re not going to have him healthy for the stretch run.

“They had 12 hits on Josh, eight sacks. That’s not a healthy formula right there,” McDermott said. “It’s not a healthy way to play or a healthy way to keep our quarterback healthy through the remainder of the season.”

McDermott said the Bills need to do a better job of avoiding the obvious passing situations that allow defenses to tee off on the quarterback.

“That’s where the hits come, second down and long turns into third down and long, and that’s the unhealthy formula I’m talking about, and Josh takes too many hits. So we’ve got to figure that piece out,” McDermott said.

McDermott added, “I believe in our offensive staff,” but it’s clear that the offensive scheme needs to get better. Right now, the whole Bills’ offense revolves around expecting Allen to make plays, even when he’s under relentless pressure. That’s not a winning formula.