Sean McDermott on Ken Dorsey firing: We need to find confidence on offense

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he wasn’t sure if the team would do something drastic in the wake of Monday night’s loss to the Broncos and we got the answer to that question on Tuesday morning.

The Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after weeks of speculation that the team might make a change in that spot because the offense was not as productive as the team hoped it would be. Four turnovers helped sink their chances on Monday night and McDermott said in a Tuesday video conference that he “just felt like this was the right time” to make a move.

McDermott declined to say if he thought that Dorsey’s offense had become too predictable this season, but did say what he thinks the offense needs to find under interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

“We’ve got to find that confidence, we’ve got to find that energy, we’ve got to find that consistent level of production,” McDermott said.

McDermott said that quarterback Josh Allen is “not where we’d like him to be” and that he’s confident Allen can get to that point while working with Brady, who had been the offensive coordinator before Tuesday’s move. That will be key to the Bills putting together the kind of production that McDermott feels is lacking and failing to find it could mean McDermott’s the next man on the chopping block in Buffalo.