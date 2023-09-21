Sean McDermott praises Christian Kirksey as “class act” after surprise retirement

Bills linebacker Christian Kirksey made the surprising announcement that he’s retiring today, and coach Sean McDermott says he respects Kirksey’s decision and wishes him well.

“He’s a class act and he made us better while he was here,” McDermott said.

The 31-year-old Kirksey had been on the Bills’ practice squad and hadn’t played in the first two weeks of the season, and McDermott indicated that Kirksey decided that if he’s no longer at a level where he’s playing on Sundays, he’d rather walk away.

“I certainly understand his situation. He’s played, he’s used to playing, and he has his reasons for it, and I respect him for it,” McDermott said. “He’s all class. I heard so many good things about him before he came here. We tried to get him a few times before, I think via free agency, and he went elsewhere, but I just wish we could’ve gotten him a little bit earlier in his career. I appreciate all he brought to us and the time and the sacrifice while he was here.”

McDermott said Kirksey’s presence had been beneficial to the Bills’ younger players, and the Bills are glad they signed him even if he didn’t stay in Buffalo long.