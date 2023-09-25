Sean McDermott says Josh Allen showed his growth as a quarterback by sliding

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is big and strong enough to fight for extra yardage when he runs, but that’s not what coach Sean McDermott wants him to do.

So when Allen went into a feet-first slide to avoid contact at the end of multiple runs on Sunday, McDermott was thrilled.

“Well, my eyes lit up too,” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “I was very proud of him for doing that. He’s growing and that’s what you gotta do – you gotta play a certain way without losing your identity. It showed discipline.”

Allen joked that teammates have offered to pay him to slide because they don’t want to see him get hurt.

“There’s a few people on the team that owe me some money for sliding,” Allen said. “So just a little bit of incentive there.”

The Bills have a lot of money invested in Allen, and they’re glad to see he’s protecting the investment.