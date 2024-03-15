Sean McVay: Aaron Donald is truly one of one and epitomizes everything that’s right about sports

Aaron Donald announced his retirement on Friday, bringing an end to a career with a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume.

Several members of the Rams’ leadership have issued statements released by the team on the three-time AP defensive player of the year and Super Bowl LVI champion.

“The great players in our league elevate the people around them and Aaron has modeled the way for our team as long as I’ve been with the Rams,” head coach Sean McVay said. “He’s an elite competitor, someone who leads by example in a way that’s authentic to him, and an exceptional teammate who inspires everyone around him to be the best version of themselves. As great of a player he is, he’s an even better person. He is truly one of one and epitomizes everything that’s right about sports. I will forever cherish the memories we’ve made and will always be grateful for how he poured everything into this game and into our team. He’s meant a lot to me personally and to my family.”

Rams General Manager Les Snead, who selected Donald at No. 13 overall back in 2014, said simply, “There will never be another Aaron Donald.”

Team owner and chairman E. Stanley Kroenke said, “We are so grateful for Aaron’s dedication to greatness and for leading our franchise on and off the field for the past decade. He has left his mark on generations of football fans and his accomplishments, coupled with his work ethic and passion, continue to inspire his teammates, coaches and athletes across the globe. It is a privilege to have witnessed one of the greatest players of all time and we are proud that Aaron Donald will forever be part of NFL history as a member of the Rams.”

In 154 career games with the Rams, Donald recorded 111.0 sacks, 176 tackles for loss, and 260 quarterback hits.