Sean McVay downplays Cooper Kupp injury as a “little tweak”

The Rams had their season derailed in 2022 due in large part to injuries. One of their key players provided a scare this week with an injury.

But it appears that receiver Cooper Kupp will be fine.

“It’s really day-to-day,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Saturday. “He just felt a little tweak. It was a red zone route, just felt a little tightness in his hamstring.

“I don’t think it’s anything to be overly concerned with but [we] want to be able to be smart with him and I’m hopeful to get him back out here sooner than later. But he knows his body so well and he’s got a specific plan and you guys see him, he’s out here moving around. As far as exactly when he’s back, I’m definitely hopeful that by the time we at least have our competitive practices against the Raiders, he’s able to get that kind of work because I think that is important. Don’t want to rush it, but I think it’s kind of more of a day-to-day thing. It’s not something that we expect to drag on, but you never know with the soft tissue stuff.”

Soft tissue injuries need rest. And even when they seem to be fine, they need a little more rest before the player tries to open the throttle and go at top speed.