 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ha-Seong Kim
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Mountcastle rebounding, Kim running wild
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: Tyreek Hill
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Dr. Diandra: Michigan prognostications

Top Clips

nbc_pk_frankreichintv_230806.jpg
Panthers’ Reich likes what he’s seeing in QB Young
nbc_pk_3thingspanthers_230806.jpg
Panthers QB Young living up to the early hype
nbc_pk_newkidpanthers_230806.jpg
Inside QB Young’s development with Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ha-Seong Kim
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Mountcastle rebounding, Kim running wild
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: Tyreek Hill
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Dr. Diandra: Michigan prognostications

Top Clips

nbc_pk_frankreichintv_230806.jpg
Panthers’ Reich likes what he’s seeing in QB Young
nbc_pk_3thingspanthers_230806.jpg
Panthers QB Young living up to the early hype
nbc_pk_newkidpanthers_230806.jpg
Inside QB Young’s development with Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay downplays Cooper Kupp injury as a “little tweak”

  
Published August 6, 2023 10:21 AM

The Rams had their season derailed in 2022 due in large part to injuries. One of their key players provided a scare this week with an injury.

But it appears that receiver Cooper Kupp will be fine.

“It’s really day-to-day,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Saturday. “He just felt a little tweak. It was a red zone route, just felt a little tightness in his hamstring.

“I don’t think it’s anything to be overly concerned with but [we] want to be able to be smart with him and I’m hopeful to get him back out here sooner than later. But he knows his body so well and he’s got a specific plan and you guys see him, he’s out here moving around. As far as exactly when he’s back, I’m definitely hopeful that by the time we at least have our competitive practices against the Raiders, he’s able to get that kind of work because I think that is important. Don’t want to rush it, but I think it’s kind of more of a day-to-day thing. It’s not something that we expect to drag on, but you never know with the soft tissue stuff.”

Soft tissue injuries need rest. And even when they seem to be fine, they need a little more rest before the player tries to open the throttle and go at top speed.