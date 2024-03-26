Sean McVay is expecting Tyler Higbee to go on the PUP list

Rams veteran tight end Tyler Higbee suffered a torn ACL and MCL during the team’s playoff loss to the Lions in January.

Because of the timing, even in March head coach Sean McVay was ready to say at the league meeting that Higbee will be placed on the physically unable to perform list this summer.

“You just feel terrible with Tyler Higbee getting injured,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “He’s meant so much to our team, but you know he’s gonna be a PUP guy for sure. Don’t know exactly when to expect them back, but being able to have somebody in addition to what Davis Allen did, I think that gives us the opportunity to maybe mix up some personnel groupings, and then hopefully having Hunter Long come back. And really, really fortunate to be able to have [tight ends coach/pass game coordinator] Nick Caley stay, because he had some opportunities to leave. I’m glad we kept that crazy guy around, he’s a hell of a coach.”

The Rams did add former Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson in free agency. In his first four seasons, Parkinson has 57 career receptions for 618 yards with four touchdowns.

Higbee, a fourth-round pick in 2016, recorded 47 catches for 495 yards with two touchdowns in 15 games last season.