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Sean McVay isn’t ready to close the door on Jimmy Garoppolo

  
Published April 25, 2026 04:35 PM

Before Thursday night, the Rams didn’t have a clear No. 2 quarterback behind Matthew Stafford. Now, at a minimum, they have a first-round rookie who’ll compete with 2023 fourth-rounder Stetson Bennett to be Matthew Stafford’s 2026 understudy.

On Friday night, a much happier Sean McVay was asked whether the selection of Ty Simpson closes the door on the possibility of bringing back 2025 backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I wouldn’t say that,” McVay said. “I don’t want to say completely closed, but I would say this. You guys know how much I appreciate Jimmy and what he could really do. I always viewed him as a starting-caliber quarterback. I wouldn’t say he’d ever close it, but by being able to do what we did last night, it probably lessens the level of urgency for that position. I certainly would never say never in anything like that.”

Before the draft began, McVay said he’s hoping that Garoppolo (who reportedly is considering retirement) has a “change of heart.” It’s unclear what the Rams would have done at No. 13 in round one if Garoppolo had re-signed. Since Simpson is a pick for the future, they may have taken him anyway — with Simpson taking Bennett’s place at No. 3 on the depth chart.