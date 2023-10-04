Sean McVay: Matt Stafford is full-go, he’s as tough as it gets

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was hobbling around on the field in Sunday’s win over the Colts, but he’s not going to miss any practice time.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed today that Stafford will fully participate in practice despite some pain, and McVay expressed admiration for what the 35-year-old Stafford is putting himself through.

“He’s full go. He’s as tough as it gets. We’re not going to be running any zone read or anything like that today, so he’ll be in good shape,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

The Rams have no doubts about Stafford’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, when the 2-2 Rams face a big test as they try to make a statement that they’re NFC playoff contenders.