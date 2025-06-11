Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford-Davante Adams relationship is “cool to watch”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is heading into his 17th NFL season and Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is heading into his 12th, but they’ve never played together before. Which makes their work together this offseason particularly important.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Stafford and Adams have been working hard at developing the kind of rapport that can sometimes take years to develop but has to happen in a matter of months for the Rams.

“What I think is really cool to be able to witness, is the respect that you can feel they have for one another. We wanted to make sure we can accelerate this while also understanding what a unique thing it is to develop a rapport,” McVay said. “Matthew’s got such a great way of being able to connect and communicate, and it’s the same way with Davante. Those guys have such a high level of understanding of what they want and I think the best thing we can seek out as coaches is player ownership. Sometimes it’s fun to just be a fly on the wall and hear their dialogue as they’re going over a set of plays or the things that come up day in and day out. It’s been cool to watch.”

If the 37-year-old Stafford and the 32-year-old Adams can get on the same page by September, they’ve got a chance to form a special bond, and do something special in McVay’s offense.