Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford responded exactly how I wanted to the Ty Simpson pick

Rams coach Sean McVay says quarterback Matthew Stafford reacted just the way the Rams hoped he would by the team spending its first-round pick on his heir apparent, Ty Simpson.

McVay said on ESPN that Stafford has been a consummate professional and will be supportive of Simpson.

“He couldn’t be more of a stud,” McVay said. “When you’re an elite competitor the way he is, he responded exactly the way I would want to. He’s going to put his arm around this guy. . . . He’s like, ‘I understand it.’ He’s earned the right to be year to year, and if he tells me he wants to play three more years, no one would be more excited about that than me.”

McVay said having Simpson on the team will make it easier to give Stafford some time off in practice, something that a player Stafford’s age can benefit from.

“Going into Year 18, you manage his workload,” McVay said.

Stafford is heading into the final year of his contract and has considered retirement, and Simpson was picked to be ready whenever Stafford walks away. But McVay wants Stafford to know that he’ll walk away of his own volition, and that the Simpson pick wasn’t about pushing Stafford out.