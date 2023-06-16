 Skip navigation
Sean McVay says Cam Akers will be a “huge part” of the Rams’ offense

  
Published June 16, 2023 03:19 PM
June 12, 2023 01:21 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed zero in on the greatest non-QBs to represent the Rams in the 21st century, including Marshall Faulk, Steven Jackson, Torry Holt, Orlando Pace, Aaron Donald and more.

Last year, running back Cam Akers entered the season with high hopes. Then, he fell out of favor with the Rams, or vice versa. The Rams wanted to trade him, but they couldn’t.

They also didn’t cut him. Eventually, fences were mended. Now, it’s like last year never happened.

“He’s really capitalized on a lot of the momentum he built up toward the latter part of the year,” Rams coach Sean McVay said this week regarding Akers during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via USA Today. “And he’s going to be a huge part of what we’re doing moving forward.

“He’s had a great offseason. I love the rapport that he’s established with Ron Gould, our new running backs coach. Cam is going to be a central figure in this offense. I think he’s priming himself to have a great year. and also, I’ve loved what Kyren Williams has done in that running backs room. But Cam is a stud. He’s taking great care of himself physically, he’s in a good place mentally. Just continuing to mature and I’m really excited about what he’s going to do for us this year.”

Akers had a strong rookie season in 2020, before suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the days preceding 2021 training camp. He returned late in the year, playing in all four postseason games and starting three of them.

That made him a fantasy-football darling entering the 2022 season. But he ended up being a bust, with spotty performances in five games before a two-game exile while awaiting a trade. He returned after the trade deadline came and went, eventually finishing the year with three straight 100-yard rushing games.

Now, the expectations are creeping up again. And Akers will be regarded as a potential fantasy stud in 2023.

Many will choose to wait and see whether it actually happens.