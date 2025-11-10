Sean McVay says Davante Adams has an oblique injury

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams left in the fourth quarter with what the team called a back injury. They listed him as questionable return, though he didn’t.

Coach Sean McVay said afterward that Adams actually has an oblique injury.

McVay added he didn’t have an update but thinks the six-time Pro Bowler could have returned if the game had been in doubt.

It’s the second consecutive week McVay has corrected an in-game announcement.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua was reported with a chest injury in last week’s game that McVay referred to as a rib injury.

Adams has a league-leading nine touchdown receptions after making another in the 42-26 win over the 49ers.