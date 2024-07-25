Sean McVay says he stopped being “a dumbass” working 18-hour days

NFL coaches are notorious for working extremely long hours, but Rams head coach Sean McVay says he has learned that there are limits.

McVay told Stephen Holder of ESPN that he used to think spending more time at the office was the way to get ahead, but he now thinks prioritizing sleep makes him more effective.

“I used to think it was cool to think you can go 18 hours,” McVay said. “You know what that is? That’s called being a dumbass.”

Multiple coaches told Holder that they’ve studied the importance of sleep and come to realize that they’ll be better decision-makers if they’re well rested. Some are telling their assistants to work less, a message that was rarely spread by the old-school head coaches who wanted to see their staffs working extremely long hours.

Some coaches are still beholden to the old way of thinking, that time sleeping is time wasted, but McVay would tell those coaches to stop being dumbasses.