Sean McVay traveling separately from Rams because of illness, but plans to coach Sunday

Rams coach Sean McVay is not traveling with the team to Arizona today.

McVay has an illness and is traveling separately, the team announced. McVay still plans to coach the Rams against the Cardinals tomorrow.

Although the nature of the illness has not been reported, indications are that he is traveling separately primarily as a precaution against getting players sick on the team flight. McVay worked his usual schedule on Friday.

The Rams are 10-point favorites at Arizona on Sunday.