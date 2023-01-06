 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay: TV something I’ve been interested in, want to be here right now

  
Published January 6, 2023 10:41 AM
nbc_pft_nfcweek19_230106
January 6, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King preview the Week 18 slate in the NFC, and discuss the possibility that Sean McVay could be coaching his last game with the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams head coach Sean McVay passed on a chance to leave the sideline for the broadcasting world last year and he may have another choice in front him this offseason.

A report this week said broadcasters are eyeing McVay for a role as a game or studio analyst starting with the 2023 season. On Friday, McVay was asked about that report and acknowledged “that’s something I’ve been interested in” pursuing at some point and called the mutual interest from broadcasters “flattering”

McVay also said that he wants “to be here right now, focus on that, and that’s where I’m at.” He also answered a question about how much thought he’s given to walking away from coaching.

“I don’t know if you necessarily look at it like that as much as just . . . I am going to be open and honest about the things because you care so much ,” McVay said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “And it’s being able to be honest with those things. I think that acknowledgement helps me work through it. It doesn’t mean that it changes the passion and the love that you have for it.”

The Rams wrap up their disappointing 2022 season against the Seahawks on Sunday.