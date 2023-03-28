 Skip navigation
Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sean McVay: We’ll be excited if Allen Robinson is here, but if not, we’ll wish him the best

  
Published March 28, 2023 02:56 PM
nbc_pft_ramspicks_230313
March 13, 2023 08:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Rams having so many picks in the 2023 NFL Draft will affect the team’s redesign, as well as if this is Aaron Donald’s last year.

Word emerged earlier this month that the Rams had given receiver Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade .

With the myriad changes Los Angeles is undergoing for 2023 plus Robinson’s performance with the franchise in 2022, it wasn’t much of a surprise.

But there’s still a chance Robinson could return to L.A. for the coming season, which head coach Sean McVay addressed at the annual league meeting on Tuesday.

McVay said the Rams are striving for “clear communication” with Robinson.

“Allen is a great person and he’s been a great player for a long time,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “You talk to him and you say, ‘This is a possibility that we’re exploring, that we might move you. But if we don’t, I want you to know that I’m going to pour everything I have into you as a player and try to reach your highest potential, make sure it’s an enjoyable experience where you love coming into work.’

“That’s exactly where we’ve left it. I don’t think it’s uncomfortable because those are the realities of the situation. If he is here, we’ll be excited about it. If he’s not, we will wish him the best at his next stop .”

Robinson played only 10 games in 2022 due to a foot injury. But even when playing, he did not have good chemistry with Matthew Stafford after the quarterback didn’t throw for much of the offseason program and training camp due to an elbow issue.

Robinson finished the first season of his three-year deal with 33 catches for 339 yards with three touchdowns.