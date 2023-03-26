 Skip navigation
Sean Payton: Broncos won’t trade Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton

  
Published March 26, 2023 02:34 PM
Despite talk that the Broncos might shop one of their top receivers this offseason, coach Sean Payton says Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are staying put.

We’re not trading those two players ,” Payton said. “When people call and the phone rings like it does this time of year, [Broncos General Manager] George Paton’s job is to pick it up and say, ‘Hey. Tell you what, we’re not.’ And so, we’ve received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players. But we’re in the business of gathering talent right now. Why do people call? Because they know we’re void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we’re working with.”

If the Broncos end up trading either Jeudy or Sutton, it would hardly be the first time that a team traded a player after the coach said they wouldn’t. But Payton sounds pretty definitive about not moving either Jeudy or Sutton.

Payton knows he was hired to turn around an offense that was ugly in Russell Wilson’s first year in Denver, and Payton wants Wilson to have as many receivers as possible.