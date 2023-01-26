 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton denies report of concerns with unnamed member of Broncos ownership

  
Published January 26, 2023 02:52 PM
nbc_pft_wilsonpayton_230120
January 20, 2023 08:48 AM
Russell Wilson apparently wants Sean Payton to be his head coach in Denver, and Wilson reportedly has reached out to Payton in order to make his intentions known. Mike Florio and Charean Williams debate whether or not it would be a good fit for all involved parties.

As some wonder whether former Saints coach Sean Payton will wait to return to coaching until 2024, he has spoken out in response to a report regarding one of his potential destinations for 2023.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post tweeted the following on Thursday: "[T]here was an issue with Payton’s interview with the Broncos. Payton likes the idea of coaching Russell Wilson and having that defense but fears a potential power struggle with a member of the ownership group, source says.”

Maske did not name the member of the ownership group about whom Payton supposedly has concerns. Limited partner Condi Rice was directly involved in the first round of interviews, along with CEO and owner Greg Penner. The other primary owners involved in the hiring process are Rob Walton and Carrie Walton Penner.

Said Payton in response to Maske’s report: “Zero truth to this . We had a great visit and [Broncos] ownership was fantastic!!”

Payton has drawn interest from the Broncos, Texans, Cardinals, and Panthers. This week, a sense has emerged that he’s likely to return to Fox for another year, and to re-enter the market in 2024.

If that happens, the reason won’t be (according to Payton himself) that Payton fears a potential power struggle with an unnamed member of the Denver ownership group.