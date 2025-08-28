 Skip navigation
Sean Payton: Good news on Marvin Mims’s groin injury, he’ll practice Monday

  
Published August 28, 2025 04:32 PM

Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims left practice on Wednesday with a groin injury, but the outlook is good for him as the team heads into Week 1.

Mims did not practice on Thursday, but head coach Sean Payton said that tests on Mims came back with results that will allow him to return to the field soon.

“Good news, he’ll be back to practice,” Payton said at his press conference. “We have a bonus practice Monday, he’ll be at work Monday. So, we’re fortunate.”

Mims had 39 receptions for 503 yards and six touchdowns for the Broncos last season and he’s expected to be featured alongside Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin at the top of the receiver depth chart. Mims was also an All-Pro punt returner during the 2024 season.