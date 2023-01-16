 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton: If a team hires me, the Saints will ask for a mid-to-late first-round pick

  
Published January 16, 2023 09:56 AM
nbc_pft_seanpayton_230112
January 12, 2023 08:26 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams analyze where Sean Payton is likely to land, given the Cardinals, Texans and Broncos have permission to formally interview him beginning January 17.

Sean Payton says that if he takes a head-coaching job, the team that hires him will have to give the Saints a mid-to-late first-round draft pick.

Payton told Colin Cowherd he and Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis have come to an understanding that that’s what his new team will give the Saints, if Payton takes a head-coaching job.

“Mickey Loomis and I have talked already about it. I think ultimately the compensation for the Saints will be a mid or later first-round pick,” Payton said.

Payton plans to speak with the owners of the Panthers, Cardinals, Broncos and Texans this week. Loomis has indicated that the Saints are making sure any team that talks to Payton is well aware of the compensation the Saints will expect, and that all teams talking to Payton have accepted that compensating the Saints is part of the deal.