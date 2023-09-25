Sean Payton: No one’s job in jeopardy after 70-20 loss to Dolphins

The Broncos will spend this week trying to regroup after being hammered 70-20 by the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday and that process will not include any shakeups on the roster or coaching staff.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton was asked on a conference call Monday if the nature of the loss put anyone’s job in jeopardy as the team works to pick up the pieces. Payton said he wouldn’t reveal that information in such a setting if it was the case while saying that isn’t a road that the Broncos are going down this week.

“No. And that wouldn’t be something I’d share on a conference call if that ever were the case. So, no, to answer your question,” Payton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

Payton said that the team is “going to work our tail off and get this ship straightened away,” but Sunday’s loss, the 0-3 start and the Broncos’ dismal 2022 results suggest that the process may not be a rapid one.