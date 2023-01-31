 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton: Russell Wilson has won a lot of games, and I’m excited about him

  
Published January 31, 2023 02:11 PM
nbc_pft_draft_230131
January 31, 2023 09:06 AM
From Skyy Moore and Isiah Pacheco to non-players who had a role in the game outcomes, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal who they believe were unsung heroes of the AFC and NFC Championships.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson did not have a losing record in his first nine seasons. He is 10-19 the past two seasons, one in Seattle and one in Denver.

In 2022, Wilson had a career-low 84.4 passer rating with a career-low 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He took a career-high 55 sacks.

Wilson recruited Sean Payton to Denver, calling the coach during the interview process.

If anyone can “fix” Wilson, it’s Payton, who the Broncos named their new head coach Tuesday.

“Russell is a hard worker and has played at a high level and won a lot of games in this league,” Payton told Jeff Duncan of nola.com. “The pressure is on us to put a good run game together and reduce the degree of difficulty on his position. I’m excited about him.”

The Broncos averaged 16.9 points per game this season, the fifth time the team has averaged fewer than 20 points per game in the past seven seasons. They have not made the postseason since their Super Bowl 50 victory in 2015 in Peyton Manning’s final game.

The Broncos will see the return of running back Javonte Williams, whose season-ending knee injury in Week 4 put a serious dent in the team’s run game, and running back Chase Edmonds played only five games for the Broncos after a trade from Miami.