Sean Payton says his Jaxson Dart comments weren’t about Russell Wilson

  
Published October 22, 2025 08:02 PM

Things got spicy in recent days between Broncos coach Sean Payton and former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. On Wednesday, Payton said he didn’t intend for that to happen.

After Sunday’s thrilling win over the Giants, Payton seemingly took a shot at Wilson, who was benched after three weeks for Jaxson Dart.

"[T]hey found a little spark with that quarterback,” Payton said at the time regarding Dart. “I was talking to John Mara not too long ago and I said we were hoping that that change would have happened long after our game.”

Wilson, in a rare break from his carefully-manicured public image, had a human reaction, calling Payton “classless” and invoking the 2012 bounty scandal that resulted in a full-season suspension for Payton.

“Look, the euphoria, the way that game unfolded, that was strictly about Dart,” Payton told reporters on Wednesday. “That was in no way shape or form, anything that was directed at Russ. I might be able to see how he might have perceived that, but coming off that win and watching how [Dart] played, that wasn’t any intention at all.”

Still, “that change” referred to the benching of Wilson and the elevation of Dart. Payon didn’t want to see Dart. Which means he wanted to see Wilson. Or Jameis Winston. Or Y.A. Tittle.