Sean Payton sees “pretty good pocket sense” in Bo Nix

The Broncos haven’t settled on a starting quarterback yet and first-round pick Bo Nix is showing one skill that should help his chances of beating out Jarrett Stidham this year.

Nix played a lot of games while at Auburn and Oregon and that experience has boosted his level of on-field awareness. Broncos head coach Sean Payton explained how that presents himself during a press conference this weekend and invoked the name of Drew Brees, his longtime quarterback in New Orleans, while praising Nix.

“You see pretty good pocket sense,” Payton said. “Doesn’t take a lot of sacks. I think when he knows when the play’s over, time to go, and then, I think he can make plays when he’s going. I used to say this all the time, ‘The sack numbers are a reflection more on the quarterback than the offensive line.’ And there are some — Brees was one of those guys. He was a tough sack. The ball came out and I think Bo has traits like that.”

Payton won a Super Bowl with Brees running the Saints offense, so anything Nix can do to create thoughts of the two-time offensive player of the year should help his push to wind up with the job in Denver.