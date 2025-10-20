 Skip navigation
Sean Payton: We had to find a way to clean up our mess

  
Published October 19, 2025 09:04 PM

The Broncos did something no team has ever done before on Sunday.

After being shut out by the Giants for the first three quarters of the game, the Broncos scored 33 points in the fourth quarter to pull off a 33-32 comeback win. Adam Schefter of ESPN notes that it is the most points any team has scored after being shut out through three quarters and head coach Sean Payton said after the game that “it’s important we don’t let the euphoria of a win like that cloud the things that need to get cleaned up tomorrow.”

“Obviously, kind of a crazy back and forth game,” Payton said, via 104.3 The Fan. “We struggled for, shoot, at least two-thirds of the game offensively. They hit some big plays on us defensively. I was proud we fought to get back in it. It’s like we had to find a way to clean up our mess.”

Payton will find a lot to correct about his team’s play in the coming days, but doing that work while coming off an improbable win is far better than how it looked like things would end in Denver.