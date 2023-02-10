Sean Payton: We need to take Russell Wilson off the high dive the whole time

In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.”

Payton said that the coaching staff will also “minimize maybe any weaknesses” in the quarterback’s game and the coach expanded a bit on what he won’t be asking Wilson to do during a Friday visit to PFT Live in Phoenix. Payton said that he knows there will be points where the Broncos have to put the game on Wilson’s shoulders, but that the goal will be to make sure that other areas of the team are strong enough to keep that from happening more than a handful of times each week.

“Two greatest allies for a quarterback are defense and a run game ,” Payton said. “We need to take him off the high dive the whole time. He’ll need to be there six-to-eight times per game though.”

One thing that would help on the running back front is a return to health for running back Javonte Williams. He tore his ACL and suffered other damage to his knee in Week Four and it’s unclear if he’ll be ready for the start of the season. Chase Edmonds is the only other experienced back currently under contract in Denver.